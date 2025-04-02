Where has the reigning queen of WWE’s ring been for the past several weeks?

WWE fans have been wondering about the whereabouts of Nia Jax, who has been absent from television since March 1st. Her last appearance took place at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Since that match, Jax has been missing from all WWE programming.

According to WrestleVotes, speaking during SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A session, Jax’s absence is due to medical reasons. WrestleVotes explained, “Nia Jax has been… I want to phrase this properly. Not cleared. That’s the best way I can put it. She was due to be cleared, I believe, two weeks ago. Don’t know if that’s happened. Obviously, she hasn’t been on TV.”

Further elaborating, WrestleVotes added, “I don’t know what caused her to be on the inactive list. Don’t want to speculate—hate to do that. I just know she’s been inactive with the anticipation of coming back, I believe it was back on March 22nd… I don’t know why she’s not been cleared.”

At this time, WWE has not provided an official statement regarding Jax’s condition or any potential injury. Internally, however, she remains on the inactive list, awaiting medical clearance before making her return to the ring.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Nia Jax’s WWE return status continue to surface.