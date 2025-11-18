Another familiar face quietly resurfaced on WWE TV this week, and the circumstances behind the return sound very similar to what we saw just a few days ago.

Nic Nemeth made his latest WWE appearance on the November 17th episode of Raw, stepping back into the WWE spotlight under his former moniker, Dolph Ziggler. He competed in the Last Time Is Now Tournament, ultimately dropping his match to Solo Sikoa.

As with last week’s Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder situation, WWE sources made it clear that Ziggler’s appearance does not signal a full-time return.

Officials noted that he isn’t signed to a WWE contract and is still considered part of the TNA roster, where he’s been working through a series of short-term agreements.

According to TNA sources, Nemeth has embraced that setup by choice. After being “locked down” in WWE for so many years, we’re told he’s preferred the flexibility of short-term deals.

Within WWE, the feeling coming out of Monday’s appearance was positive. Sources within the company said they were happy with his performance at Madison Square Garden this week.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of The Last Time Is Now tourney tilt between Dolph Ziggler and Solo Sikoa from the 11/17 WWE Raw at MSG in NYC:

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler Now we return live inside MSG, where we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa’s entrance theme. Out he comes accompanied by Talla Tonga. He makes his way to the ring, where he will be in action in our next match of the evening against a mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. As he settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, after a delay for dramatic effect, we hear the old-school sounds of “I’m here to show the world, here to show the world!” With that said, Dolph Ziggler makes his way out as the second blast from the past, joining Zack Ryder as the second mystery competitor in the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers as “The Show Off” makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and the crowd roars again as Ziggler and Sikoa begin to mix it up. Ziggler ducks an attack and punches away at Sikoa. Sikoa runs him over with a shoulder tackle and shakes the ropes. Sikoa lifts Ziggler, but he slides off and dropkicks him. Ziggler hits an avalanche and hits a neckbreaker, followed by an elbow drop. Ziggler applies John Cena’s STF, but Sikoa quickly gets to the bottom rope. Sikoa pulls himself out of the ring, so Ziggler flies off the apron with a diving clothesline. Ziggler bounces his face off the commentary table twice before putting him in the ring. Ziggler goes to the top rope and hits a diving elbow drop for a two-count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Sikoa hit Ziggler with some runnng hip attacks. Ziggler gets to his feet and punches Sikoa. Sikoa takes down Ziggler and covers him for a near fall. Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop and covers again and Ziggler kicks out. Sikoa goes for another hip attack but Ziggler gets out of the way. Ziggler kicks Sikoa and hits a spike DDT on Sikoa and then hits Blond Ambition but Sikoa kicks out at two. Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and covers Ziggler for a two count. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike and Ziggler counters and rolls up Sikoa for a two count. Ziggler hits ZigZag and gets a near fall. Ziggler goes for a superkick and tries for a ZigZag but Sikoa stops it and nails Ziggler with a Samoan Spike and gets the win. With the victory, Sikoa advances to the second round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. Winner and ADVANCING: Solo Sikoa

(H/T: Fightful Select)