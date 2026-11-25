Nick Wayne has been hitting his stride in AEW as of late.

In addition to picking up two victories over Chris Jericho, Wayne has received praise for his recent character transformation, with his work both in the ring and on the microphone reaching new heights.

As it turns out, there is a notable name behind the scenes who has been instrumental in Wayne’s recent creative direction.

Robert Evans, better known to longtime wrestling fans as RD Evans, has reportedly been a major creative contributor to Wayne’s character and has worked extensively on its development.

Evans spent several years competing in Ring of Honor before joining the WWE creative team in 2016.

He famously departed WWE during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony following an incident involving Vince McMahon taking exception to his name being mentioned during Bret Hart’s induction speech.

Evans went on to work behind the scenes for TNA Wrestling for nearly five years before joining AEW in June 2024.

(H/T: Fightful Select)