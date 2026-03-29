WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella may be dealing with an untimely injury following Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

During the tag team match pitting The Bella Twins against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bella was involved in a chaotic ringside brawl that ultimately led to her being taken out of the action before the finish.

The situation reportedly unfolded off-camera, where Bella was mixing it up with Nia Jax. At some point during the exchange, it’s believed that Bella suffered an injury to her left ankle.

Not good timing at all.

Bella was seen limping shortly after, with Jax throwing her to the outside. From there, she did not re-enter the match, while medical personnel were observed checking on her for the remainder of the segment.

There is also belief among those familiar with the situation that the injury may have occurred during an interaction with Charlotte Flair, where Bella potentially rolled her ankle.

Bella was evaluated backstage following the match. As of now, there’s no confirmed word on the severity of the injury.

Nikki is rumored to join Brie Bella in a four-way match against The Irresistible Forces, the team of Bayley & Lyra Valkyria and the duo of Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of Nikki Bella continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)