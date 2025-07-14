Fightful Select is reporting that multiple people within WWE viewed the Evolution 2 event as a success and believe it won’t be the last Evolution. However, no timetable has been set for a potential follow-up.

A number of talent and staff were seen cheering on Naomi backstage following her title win.

Seth Rollins was also backstage, spotted wearing a knee brace and using crutches.

Kiana James was in attendance backstage as well.

It’s expected that Trish Stratus will wrestle again in WWE later this year. Additionally, there is openness to Nikki Bella returning after her creative plans were recently adjusted.

And finally, you can check out several of the producers for WWE Evolution 2 below:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus: Petey Williams

* Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace: Johnnie Moss

* Naomi vs. Jade Cargill: Kenny Dykstra