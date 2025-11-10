More backstage details continue to emerge regarding the situation involving Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell (formerly Tegan Nox) following the controversy stemming from the November 1 episode of AEW Collision.

According to a new report from one source, several AEW wrestlers and staff members reached out to both Newell and Alize after their recent livestream discussing the incident.

It was even claimed that Bryan Danielson personally spoke with the two women and “wasn’t thrilled about the way the match went,” as it reportedly did not align with AEW’s creative goals for that night.

The same source added that a number of women in the AEW and ROH locker rooms voiced their frustration over the situation, with one sentiment being that “they would have loved for even three minutes on Collision.”

For those who missed it, Taya Valkyrie held nothing back in speaking out against Alize and Newell.

One recurring point among those within AEW was that the issue likely would have remained quiet had Miranda Alize not posted a cryptic tweet before the show began.

Alize wrote, “We have so much to say”, and followed it up by retweeting fan criticism of their booking, as well as a full length Twitch live stream addressing everything.

The belief among many backstage was that “if things actually ended smoothly, it wasn’t smooth anymore once that happened.”

Several AEW and ROH wrestlers reportedly tried reaching out afterward.

As for Newell’s claim about not receiving many bookings, one source notes that she had talks with another company earlier this year. However, sources within that promotion said “the conversations didn’t go well,” and they ultimately decided not to move forward due to what they described as certain “asks” from Newell.

Specifics were not revealed.

There was also mention of an incident involving an independent promotion earlier this year, where Newell was booked to interfere in a match to set up a future tag team storyline. According to the company, she left during the show without informing anyone, and when her cue came up, “Nixon just wasn’t there.”

Newell did issue a brief statement on social media on November 9, writing, “No we had no disagreement, Miranda and I are really the only ones that have the details about how yesterday went.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the AEW Collision walk-out controversy continue to surface.

Not everything you read is true. Remember that. — Nixon Newell (@RealNixonNewell) November 9, 2025

