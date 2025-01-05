A former WWE star has reportedly been in discussions with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Recent reports highlight several upcoming NJPW contract expirations, sparking speculation about roster changes. Meanwhile, NJPW is said to be exploring new talent acquisitions, including a notable name that could draw significant attention.

According to one source, NJPW has expressed interest in Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE. While there has been communication between the two parties, the depth of these discussions remains unclear.

Pestock was recently spotted at AEW’s Worlds End event, where he was visiting friends. His long-standing WWE and NXT career came to a close after his contract expired, marking the end of his tenure with the company.

I’m officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending. So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create — Tom (@TomPestock) January 1, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)