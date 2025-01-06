Chris Charlton has been suspended by NJPW.

Initially it was insisted that the NJPW commentator was taking an indefinite hiatus following recent on-air remarks about AEW and Tony Khan.

Charlton reportedly referred to Tony Khan as a “money mark” and criticized AEW’s handling of talents like Okada, Will Ospreay, and Switchblade Jay White after signing them.

It has since been clarified that this is not a hiatus, but instead a two-month suspension. Backstage reactions were mixed—some supported Charlton, while others felt his comments were inappropriate.

NJPW stated that AEW and Tony Khan were not involved in the suspension decision, though sources suggest AEW was displeased with Charlton’s remarks.

