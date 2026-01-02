Wrestle Kingdom season is officially here.

And New Japan Pro-Wrestling is beginning to pull back the curtain on what promises to be an emotional and historic week in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

As previously announced by NJPW, a special retirement ceremony will be held in honor of Hiroshi Tanahashi, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential figures in company history.

The ceremony is expected to feature several legends and notable personalities tied to Tanahashi’s storied career and New Japan’s modern resurgence.

The promotion has already confirmed that both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will take part in the festivities, instantly elevating expectations for the event.

Their involvement alone underscores the magnitude of Tanahashi’s legacy and the significance NJPW is placing on this farewell moment.

However, indications are that the lineup may not stop there.

Sources close to the situation suggest New Japan is keeping additional appearances tightly under wraps, with at least one more major name from the company’s history currently planned to be part of the ceremony. Details remain closely guarded, and those involved have been careful not to tip their hand ahead of Wrestle Kingdom week.

One thing is clear: NJPW appears intent on making Tanahashi’s retirement ceremony a true celebration of its past, present, and legacy.

And one that true fans of the sport will remember for years to come.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 is scheduled to take place on January 4 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

OTHER RECENT NJPW NEWS: Backstage News On Current NJPW Champion Shooting On NJPW-AEW Working Relationship Causing Issues Behind-The-Scenes

(H/T: Fightful Select)