– Some internal sources within WWE NXT were surprised by the announcement that the company would be running the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. It was overheard as a possibility, but many dismissed it as being “too out there.”

– As noted, the eventful conclusion to the October 22 episode of WWE NXT on The CW was extensively pre-planned, leaving many frustrated with the network for cutting the show off the air in several markets before it aired.

– The internal title for the October 22, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was “Who’s Afraid Of A Little Old Spin.”

– ZARIA’s ring name being changed from DELTA was one that didn’t surprise anyone within WWE NXT, as there would obviously be a lot of issues with trademarks related to the name DELTA.

– CW is planning on doing U.S. Election coverage, which is why NXT on CW is changing nights during Election Week.

