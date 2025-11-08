A familiar face to fans of the weekly Tuesday night WWE NXT on The CW Network program turned up on the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Lash Legend hit the ringside area out of nowhere during the Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match, attacking Alexa Bliss.

This provided a distraction and allowed Jax to beat Flair.

Later in the show, both Legend and Jax were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley, where it was made clear that Legend will be on the Friday night show going forward.

Following the 11/7 blue brand show, an update surfaced regarding Lash Legend being called up from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster as the newest addition to the WWE SmackDown women’s division.

From Wrestle Votes:

“Lash Legend ‘officially’ debuts on SmackDown. She will be a fixture on the show going forward, paired with Nia Jax for the time being. There is a level of optimism with her within creative.”

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the Lash Legend and Nia Jax interview segment from the 11/7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which followed the aforementioned run-in Legend was involved in during the Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match:

Cathy Kelley Interviews Nia Jax & Lash Legend Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Nia says she clearly would have beaten Charlotte. She says said Flair and Bliss told her she has to find a friend and she faced Lash in NXT and she is a bad ass. She says that is why they are friends. Lash Legend introduces herself and after what she did to Alexa, she is everything she says she is and they are going straight to the top. The brief backstage interview segment wraps up there, essentially confirming Legend is here for good, and that Legend and Jax are coming for the tag titles.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/7/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for the best online live WWE SmackDown results coverage on the world wide web!