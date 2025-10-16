WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne appears to have avoided a major setback following a scary moment that took place during a recent non-televised NXT event.

The incident occurred at the October 9 NXT live show, where Jayne reportedly suffered what looked like a leg injury and needed help getting to the back.

However, according to a new report from F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez, Jayne is said to be “doing fine.”

The concern now appears to be shifting to her Fatal Influence stablemate, Fallon Henley.

“So the update on Jacy Jayne is apparently she’s fine,” Alvarez noted. “However, Fallon is now injured.”

He added, “They did an assisted Sol Snatcher spot on a house show and it got botched and Sol landed right on Fallon’s head. Hopefully she’s OK and back in action soon, but was told it looked really bad.”

Jayne, who recently captured the NXT Women’s Championship, is set to defend her title against Tatum Paxley at Halloween Havoc, following Paxley’s victory in a number one contender’s battle royal on this week’s episode of NXT.

The NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event will emanate from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, October 25.

For those who missed the original story regarding Jacy Jane suffering an injury during the 10/9 NXT live event, you can check it out below: