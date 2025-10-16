WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne appears to have avoided a major setback following a scary moment that took place during a recent non-televised NXT event.
The incident occurred at the October 9 NXT live show, where Jayne reportedly suffered what looked like a leg injury and needed help getting to the back.
However, according to a new report from F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez, Jayne is said to be “doing fine.”
The concern now appears to be shifting to her Fatal Influence stablemate, Fallon Henley.
“So the update on Jacy Jayne is apparently she’s fine,” Alvarez noted. “However, Fallon is now injured.”
He added, “They did an assisted Sol Snatcher spot on a house show and it got botched and Sol landed right on Fallon’s head. Hopefully she’s OK and back in action soon, but was told it looked really bad.”
Jayne, who recently captured the NXT Women’s Championship, is set to defend her title against Tatum Paxley at Halloween Havoc, following Paxley’s victory in a number one contender’s battle royal on this week’s episode of NXT.
The NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event will emanate from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, October 25.
An unfortunate scene unfolded at Thursday night’s WWE NXT live event, as one of the brand’s top stars and current champions may have gone down with an injury.
According to multiple reports, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne appeared to suffer a leg injury during a tag team match at the non-televised NXT house show in Columbus, Ohio. The match saw Jayne team with Fallon Henley against Sol Ruca and Zaria.
Partway through the bout, Jayne reportedly went down awkwardly and appeared to favor her leg. One account notes that the issue may have been a quadriceps injury. She tagged out of the match shortly after, allowing the bout to reach its planned conclusion.
In a concerning sign, the referee threw up the “X” hand signal — the universal sign in professional wrestling to indicate a legitimate injury — prompting immediate attention from ringside officials. Medical personnel then assisted Jayne to the back following the match.
Jayne has been reigning as NXT Women’s Champion since May, when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the title on an episode of NXT television. The potential injury comes at an unfortunate time for the champion, who has already battled through previous setbacks, including a broken nose sustained in April 2024.
The reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion last appeared on NXT television earlier this week at the NXT Showdown special NXT vs. TNA themed episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
As of this writing, WWE has not issued an official update on Jayne’s condition or the extent of the injury. We will keep you posted as updates regarding her status continue to surface.