An update on Oba Femi has surfaced.

While Femi has not been seen backstage at recent NXT tapings, there is no reason for concern.

It was recently reported that Femi has been absent from NXT shows since the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, where he lost to Tony D’Angelo. After that match, rumors began circulating that Femi had bid farewell to the company.

Following the November 26th report, speculation arose about whether Femi might be leaving WWE or heading to the main roster. However, further inquiries revealed that he has been spending time off in his home country of Nigeria. There have been no reports of injuries or visa issues preventing him from competing. As for his return, sources indicated it would be “sooner rather than later,” though no exact date was given.

When asked about Femi’s contract status, responses were unclear. However, one NXT source expressed confidence, saying they would be “shocked” if WWE had not extended the deal Femi signed in 2021. Femi has consistently impressed NXT officials, including producers and Shawn Michaels.

Triple H is also reportedly a big fan of Femi, but there has been no indication of an imminent main roster call-up.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Oba Femi’s status continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)