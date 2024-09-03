The WWE website removing Odyssey Jones from the active talent roster page was no mistake.

Fightful Select is reporting that Jones’ “status” with the company had changed, although no specific information beyond that was given.

Jones was not at WWE Raw this week on Monday night in Denver, CO., and is reportedly not factored into current creative plans for WWE going forward.

Talent behind-the-scenes at the company do not seem to be aware of what is going on.

As noted, Xavier Woods referenced the situation on X on Monday.

We will keep you posted.