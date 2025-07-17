The working relationship between WWE and AAA continues to get stronger.

Following the acquisition of AAA by WWE, the company has been sending multiple stars, most recently Lola Vice, to work AAA shows in an effort to strengthen their product while also giving their talent additional exposure.

In an update, another familiar face to WWE fans will soon be turning up in the Lucha Libre promotion.

According to one source, WWE has had discussions about the possibility of sending Omos to AAA for a run. The source described it as a similar situation to that of Omos and Pro Wrestling NOAH, as the massive WWE Superstar worked a brief run in the Japanese-based promotion in late-2024 and early-2025.

The idea in spreading Omos around these established international pro wrestling promotions is that he is being helped to further establish himself as a “true special attraction” outside of the WWE Universe.

Back in mid-June, Omos told Gaming Industry News that he has inked a new contract to remain with WWE for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve been training really hard and working on some new things and I think it’s going to be a really fun ride ahead,” Omos told the gaming outlet. “Especially because I just signed a renewal with WWE and will be there for years to come.”

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)