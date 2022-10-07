Oney Lorcan (Biff Busick) is reportedly working with WWE again.

It was reported earlier this week that Lorcan was working at the WWE Performance Center as a Guest Coach. However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Lorcan has been working there for a while.

Word is that Lorcan is working as a full-time WWE Performance Center Coach, not just a temporary role.

As noted, Lorcan tweeted the new WWE NXT logo back on September 13, as seen below.

Busick signed with WWE in September 2015 and went on to become a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Danny Burch. He requested his release some time in 2021, and was granted the departure on November 4 of that year, along with other budget cuts. Busick has worked for GCW, PWG, Beyond Wrestling, HOG and others since leaving WWE, but his last match for the company was a loss to Xyon Quinn on September 28, 2021.

