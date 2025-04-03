Jay White isn’t the only top AEW singles star that is on the sidelines due to injury right now.

Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy is currently out of action, with initial reports suggesting he may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

The exact circumstances surrounding the injury remain unclear, but Cassidy’s last match took place two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, where he faced Ricochet, Mark Davis and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Due to this setback, he has withdrawn from several scheduled appearances.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for his return, nor any official word on whether surgery will be required.

