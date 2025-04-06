Orange Cassidy is expected to be out of action for a significant stretch as he recovers from an injury, according to sources within AEW. The timeline for his return hasn’t been set, but the promotion is preparing for a lengthy absence.

Meanwhile, there’s more optimism surrounding Mark Davis, with hopes that his recovery window will be limited to 4–8 weeks. The outlook for his return appears more favorable in the short term.

Internally, some talent had pitched creative ideas involving the Young Bucks over the past several months. There was a general belief among some wrestlers that the Bucks would have made their return to TV by now, though that hasn’t come to pass.

There was also talk behind the scenes about a possible Collision match that would have paired Mercedes Moné and Robyn Renegade against Julia Hart and Athena. However, plans shifted, and Mercedes ultimately teamed with Harley Cameron instead.

In other notes, the travel issues faced by Shelton Benjamin this past week were very much real and not part of any storyline.

