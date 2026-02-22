The card for AEW Revolution 2026 is starting to take shape in a big way.

Following last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, three major championship matches have officially been locked in for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

In the main event scene, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against longtime rival Adam Page. Meanwhile, the tag team division will be front and center as FTR put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against The Young Bucks in what promises to be another chapter in their storied rivalry.

Elsewhere, Konosuke Takeshita is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship in a No Time Limit match, a stipulation that could dramatically alter the pace and strategy of the bout.

But that may just be the beginning.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, additional matches are strongly rumored for the event. A showdown between Ricochet and Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship is said to be a possibility based on recent television developments, though it has not yet been officially announced.

Meltzer also pointed to the heavy emphasis AEW has placed on Kevin Knight’s win over Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic, suggesting that a singles match between the two could be on deck for Revolution.

The women’s division is expected to play a major role as well.

A rematch between Kris Statlander and Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship is viewed as likely. Thekla captured the title from Statlander on last week’s Dynamite, and during a promo segment on this week’s show, after Renee Paquette noted that she was not medically cleared to compete in the coming weeks, Statlander vowed to go after the new champion.

In addition, Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne is expected to be added to the lineup, with Nightingale’s TBS Championship likely at stake.

And there’s still plenty of star power waiting in the wings.

Names not currently announced for the show but considered likely additions include Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, Swerve Strickland, Andrade El Idolo, Kyle Fletcher, Tommaso Ciampa, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Gabe Kidd, among others.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will air live on pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will air live on pay-per-view.