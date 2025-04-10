PAC had a rough night in the office on Wednesday.

The Death Riders member suffered an injury during his singles match against Swerve Strickland on the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland.

As we reported shortly after the injury situation unfolded on the live 4/9 episode, the spot that believed to have resulted in the injury to PAC was when Strickland hit a buckle bomb on him in the corner. Immediately after taking the bump, PAC clutched his ankle/foot, and rolled out to the floor at ringside, where he was checked on by AEW doctors for several moments.

From there, the match was almost immediately stopped, with PAC only rolling in the ring to take a kick and Swerve Stomp from Strickland, who quickly followed up with the pin for the abrupt victory.

In an update, as soon as the match wrapped up, AEW doctors were back on PAC, tending to him off-camera as Swerve celebrated his win in the ring. PAC had to be helped to the back by AEW officials.

According to one source, the early word going around behind-the-scenes in AEW is that PAC suffered an ankle-based injury. The severity of the injury is still unknown. PAC was spotted leaving the AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, MD. on 4/9 on crutches.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that PAC is getting an MRI today, April 10, 2025, to assess the injury he suffered during the April 9, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding PAC’s injury status continues to surface.