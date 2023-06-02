PAC is set to return to the AEW storylines soon.

PAC has not wrestled for AEW since mid-January, and now the Wrestling Observer reports that he should be back shortly, according to the latest word going around.

The Death Triangle member has been on the shelf because he had to get his nose fixed. He suffered the nose injury during the Best of 7 Series with The Elite, but continued to wrestle while hurt in order to complete the series.

PAC’s last AEW match was the Best of 7 finale on the January 11 Dynamite, which saw Death Triangle drop the AEW World Trios Titles to The Elite in a Ladder Match. He then defeated Big Damo at OTT’s ScrapperMania VII event on March 17 in the UK. PAC’s last AEW singles bout saw him drop the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy on the October 12, 2022 Dynamite.

PAC’s Death Triangle stablemates, The Lucha Brothers, are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions but they remain active on AEW TV.

