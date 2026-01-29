A familiar WWE personality could be nearing a return to television.

Pat McAfee has been absent from WWE programming for an extended stretch while focusing on his football-related television commitments.

That time away, however, may be coming to an end.

According to industry chatter, there is internal belief within WWE that McAfee is expected back in the mix sooner rather than later. Exactly how he’ll be used, or how frequently, remains unclear, as his availability has yet to be fully determined.

Adding fuel to the speculation, McAfee currently holds the shortest betting odds among listed surprise entrants for this weekend’s Royal Rumble event.

That doesn’t confirm anything outright, but it certainly keeps his name firmly in the conversation.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)