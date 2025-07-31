Corey Graves is officially back at the commentary table for WWE Monday Night Raw, serving as color commentator alongside Michael Cole on the weekly Netflix program after Pat McAfee stepped away from the role.

McAfee, who has earned strong reviews for his work behind the microphone in WWE, is said to be stepping away due to burnout, with his attention turning toward the upcoming college football season.

WWE sources indicated that this break was expected by some within the company, who were aware of the seasonal pull that football has on McAfee and his team.

Internally, Graves’ return was viewed as inevitable. Despite some frustration on his part earlier this year when he was shifted to NXT commentary, one WWE higher-up expressed sympathy for the situation. That same source noted that Graves’ versatility has been both a strength and a curse, as he’s consistently been someone the company can rely on to fill in anywhere, on any brand, and deliver.

It was expected by some in WWE that Graves would be back on either Raw or SmackDown by the spring or summer, particularly due to the recent constantly changing nature of the commentary teams.

As for McAfee, sources emphasized that he remains well-liked across the board in WWE, and is known for his professionalism and respect for the business. While there’s no firm word on how regular his presence will be moving forward, those close to the situation anticipate he’ll be back in the fold at some point down the road.

