Paul Heyman is apparently no longer “The Wiseman.”

Instead, the highly-regarded ‘evil genius’ is being touted as “The Oracle” for the new Seth Rollins’ led faction, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Rollins referred to Heyman as “The Oracle” in his promo during the June 23 episode of WWE Raw.

On Monday, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the name “The Oracle” for entertainment purposes.

