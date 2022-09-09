Paul Heyman is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and top events like WWE Clash at The Castle, but WWE officials are still keeping him off TV for the time being.

It’s believed that WWE will not bring Heyman back to TV until there’s a “dynamic return” planned for him, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Heyman has been off TV since the Brock Lesnar attack at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July. Since then he’s narrated the opener to the WWE NXT Heatwave special, the promo for WWE Extreme Rules, and a series of videos to push Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to his Clash at The Castle win over Drew McIntyre.

Heyman was in Cardiff, Wales for Clash at The Castle and he was rumored to return then, but that did not happen. The Bloodline is scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode, but there’s no word on if he will be brought back tonight or if they will save him for something bigger, along the lines of a “dynamic return” as mentioned before.

For those who missed it, below is the promo for WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8 from Philadelphia:

