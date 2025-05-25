WWE recently held a mandatory Zoom meeting for all contracted talent, aimed at providing education on emerging medical treatments, specifically Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy.

The session was designed to inform the roster about the latest scientific insights into these advanced recovery options. According to sources, WWE framed the meeting as a purely educational initiative, intended to help performers make more informed decisions when it comes to managing injuries and long-term health.

During the briefing, the company emphasized that the discussion was not an endorsement or promotion of these therapies. Instead, the focus was on outlining which aspects of PRP and stem cell treatments have been validated by peer-reviewed research, and which areas still lack conclusive scientific backing.

WWE reportedly made it clear that there was no pressure for talent to pursue—or avoid—these procedures. The objective was to offer a clearer understanding of the potential benefits, risks, and current medical consensus so performers could better evaluate their personal recovery options.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)