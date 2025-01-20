PCO made waves at The People vs. GCW event.

After his match, PCO brought out his TNA Digital Media Championship and smashed it with a sledgehammer, though the belt remained intact (Watch Video Here).

According to GCW sources, PCO acted on his own without prior approval. He then grabbed a microphone and began cutting a promo, but ring announcer Emil Jay quickly intervened, taking the mic as GCW transitioned to a video segment.

GCW officials stated they were unaware of PCO’s actions beforehand, claiming he presented the stunt as part of a storyline set for the next TNA tapings. However, they realized mid-incident that it was not sanctioned.

Sources within TNA expressed surprise at PCO’s actions, noting that he was scheduled to wrap up with the company at the upcoming tapings in San Antonio. His contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and as of now, he is not expected to return.