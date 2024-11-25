Penta’s time with All Elite Wrestling is coming to an end soon.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Penta’s AEW contract is set to expire next week, making him a free agent unless there are last-minute changes or adjustments to his deal.

This follows previous reports that his and Fenix’s contracts were expiring in the fall, with injury time possibly added, partly due to communication between WWE and the Lucha Bros.

WWE is expected to show interest in Penta, but no official discussions have been confirmed at this point. Additionally, several indie promotions are reportedly already eyeing him for major matches in the event that he becomes available.

