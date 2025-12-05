An injury update on Penta has surfaced.

The WWE Superstar suffered a significant shoulder injury during a spot on the floor at ringside during his match against Solo Sikoa in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on a recent episode of WWE Raw.

Due to the injury, the match was abruptly halted and Sikoa was declared the winner, moving on to face Gunther in the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on this coming Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown to determine who will face John Cena in his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Odiseo, a physician best known for his work with Mexican pro wrestling stars, appeared alongside Penta in a video that surfaced via social media this week, which featured an update on the injury status of the popular masked pro wrestling star (see video below).

According to the doctor, Penta is recovering well and is expected to receive full medical clearance imminently, potentially as soon as today, Friday, December 5, 2025.

“Penta is on the right track, and we have good results so far,” Dr. Odiseo stated in the video. “However, we mustn’t get complacent and must continue working together.”

The doctor continued, “I’m confident it will be ready by Friday.”

When a fan followed up on the post to inquire about whether or not Penta would be able to compete as originally advertised alongside Rey Fenix in a match where The Lucha Bros will reunite to take on Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano in a featured tag-team tilt at the AAA Guerra de Titanes special event, Dr. Odiseo responded by writing, “Hope so.”

AAA Guerra de Titanes is scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks on Friday, December 20, 2025, live from Arena Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of Penta continue to surface.