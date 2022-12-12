There have been pitches for numerous NXT talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select.

NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated that “WWE higher-ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience since they’re largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.”

As previously reported, Cameron Grimes was considered for an NXT call up, but it hasn’t appeared yet. The media outlet noted that Grimes was said to be a natural fit after speaking with several WWE staff. One source stated he’s been working television for over five years straight and has great familiarity with producer Shane Helms, who does work on Raw and Smackdown.

Von Wagner’s name was mentioned as someone who has been pitched for a possible call up in the past. The company did get several looks at him on Main Event as, at one point, he was slated to be called up last year, although that never happened.

Per the report, there will be a more slow and more steady flow of NXT talent brought up to the main roster moving forward. Fans should expect fewer years-long evaluation periods in NXT.

Just because wrestlers appear on Main Event doesn’t mean that there’s been a pitch for a call-up or plans for one, as WWE is trying to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. Several NXT talent view getting looks on Main Event as a reward.