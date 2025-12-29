Seth Rollins’ road back to the ring remains uncertain.

And that uncertainty could loom large over WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Speaking recently on Mohr Stories with Jay Mohr, the sidelined WWE star provided an update on his recovery timeline, revealing that he still has “another three or four months” before his shoulder is healed enough to potentially return to in-ring action.

That timetable puts his availability for WrestleMania 42 very much in question.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE sources say Rollins is still considered a possibility for WrestleMania 42, but nothing is locked in at this point.

Meltzer added that the original plan called for Rollins to face Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania main event, though that match is no longer expected to be for a championship if it happens at all.

Plans change fast at the top of the card.

Meltzer also noted that WWE’s creative direction appears to be shifting, with increased focus on a potential Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns matchup for the premium live event instead.

This latest update aligns with Rollins’ comments from last November, when he told Bert Kreischer on Something’s Burning that his status for WrestleMania 42 was simply “TBD.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Whether Rollins is able to factor into those plans may depend entirely on how smoothly the final stretch of his recovery goes.

