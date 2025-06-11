WWE may be shifting a long-standing tradition on the calendar.

According to one source, WWE is seriously considering moving the 2025 WWE Draft from its usual post-WrestleMania spring slot to sometime after SummerSlam.

Historically, the WWE Draft has taken place in the spring to refresh the RAW and SmackDown rosters following the fallout of WrestleMania. But internal conversations now point toward a possible fall timeframe, with the current idea being to hold the Draft in September to coincide with the season premiere episodes of WWE television.

“The last I heard about the WWE Draft was that they have been considering doing it post-SummerSlam, most likely as a tie-in to the season premiere episodes in September,” the report states.

One of the reasons being considered for the schedule change is the desire to allow ongoing summer storylines to reach their natural conclusions. With SummerSlam scheduled for the weekend of August 2-3, WWE officials reportedly see that event as a logical pivot point for a roster shakeup heading into the fall.

The report also notes that recent NXT call-ups and several long-term storylines currently unfolding have reduced the immediate need for a Draft in the spring, allowing WWE to be more flexible with its timing.

While an official date has yet to be confirmed, the expectation now is that the 2025 WWE Draft will serve as a fall kickoff, moving away from its traditional post-WrestleMania placement.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding the 2025 WWE Draft.

(H/T: Cory Hays of BodySlam.net)