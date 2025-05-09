A big match is in the works for the upcoming AEW x CMLL Grand Slam: Mexico event scheduled for this coming June.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, a marquee bout is in the works for AEW’s upcoming crossover event with CMLL, Grand Slam: Mexico. The show is set to feature two of AEW’s biggest international stars—Will Ospreay and current AEW International Champion Kenny Omega.

Meltzer noted that although Ospreay and Omega are both set to compete at the event, they will not be squaring off against each other. Instead, the plan is for a high-profile match that includes both men in some capacity, as they remain major draws for the crowd at Arena Mexico.

“The expectation is that there’s going to be a big match involving Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, not against each other, but on that show because those are the two guys that I think the fans at Arena Mexico are looking forward to seeing the most,” Meltzer explained.

While AEW has not yet confirmed who Omega and Ospreay will face at the event, both are prominently featured in advertising materials promoting Grand Slam: Mexico, underscoring their importance to the show.

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will take place live from Arena Mexico in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18. The event will air as a special episode of AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live on TBS at 8:00 PM EST, with a simultaneous stream available on Max.