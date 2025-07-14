– As things stand, All Elite Wrestling is looking to bring their annual All In pay-per-view back to Wembley Stadium in London, England in 2026. The only reason they didn’t run the venue again in 2025 is because they weren’t able to secure the dates they wanted due to Coldplay concerts.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Von Erich is now working as a coach behind the scenes in AEW. The legendary Texas wrestler appeared at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 on Friday night, and again during AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ on Saturday.

– AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Sunday to thank Warner Bros. Discovery for being invited to attend the screening of the new Superman movie. “The ultimate corporate solider that I am, after the most amazing week I’ve ever had in 6 years of working in wrestling, now I’m going to the midnight Superman screening, and I can’t wait,” Khan wrote via X. “Thank you WBD for making days like today possible!”

The ultimate corporate solider that I am, after the most amazing week I’ve ever had in 6 years of working in wrestling, now I’m going to the midnight @Superman screening, and I can’t wait! Thank you @WBD for making days like today possible!#AEWAllIn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2025

– AEW kicks off their Chicago residency this week, with a six day stretch from July 16 through July 31, starting with Wednesday’s post-AEW All In: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

AEW's Chicago residency begins this week! AEW comes to the historic @AragonBallroom for six nights of elite professional wrestling, featuring #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision, from July 16 through July 31. Experience AEW live!

🎟️ https://t.co/9yqPkB8Cn8 pic.twitter.com/rjOz0XpbwZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2025