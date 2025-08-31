AEW has a loaded week of programming set leading into All Out.

The TBS schedule confirms that Wednesday, September 17 will feature a special presentation titled “AEW September To Remember.” That night’s lineup begins with Dynamite airing in its usual 8 p.m. ET slot, followed by a one-hour episode of Collision at 10 p.m. ET.

At 11 p.m. ET, fans can tune in for the Countdown to All Out special.

AEW All Out takes place on Saturday, September 20, airing live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the big event, TNT will air a new special called “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl” at 7 p.m. ET as the official lead-in to the pay-per-view.