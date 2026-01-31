With the WWE Royal Rumble taking place today in Saudi Arabia, speculation continues to swirl around potential surprise entrants in both the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches.

One of the biggest names being discussed is AJ Lee.

According to recent reports, Lee is believed to be penciled in for a high-profile Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42 this April. The groundwork for that showdown could begin during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

AJ Lee officially returned to WWE in September 2025, ending a hiatus that lasted more than a decade. Her comeback began alongside her husband, reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as the duo faced Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

Despite being signed to a full-time WWE contract, Lee has largely been used sparingly since her return.

Following Wrestlepalooza, Lee resurfaced on the November 17, 2025 episode of RAW, where she interfered in a match and cost Lynch the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She later appeared at Survivor Series: WarGames, teaming with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair to defeat Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors in the Women’s WarGames Match.

Her absence since then has only fueled further speculation.

As of now, Becky Lynch has been officially confirmed for the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Other announced entrants include IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Maxxine Dupri.

Adding even more intrigue, Becky Lynch publicly invited AJ Lee to enter the Women’s Royal Rumble during a Friday appearance on ESPN (see video below).

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com today for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage from Saudi Arabia.

