WWE’s ongoing series of cryptic video teasers has set the internet abuzz, with fans across social media speculating that a new faction or returning Superstar could be behind the mysterious campaign. However, fresh backstage reports appear to have pulled back the curtain on the truth behind the enigmatic footage.

According to multiple sources, the teasers are not tied to a faction debut at all, but are instead part of WWE’s early promotional push for WrestleMania 42, which is set to emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18 and 19, 2026. The videos, which focus on shadowy imagery and minimalist production, are reportedly pieces of a larger cinematic campaign that WWE plans to unveil in full later today.

As reported, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes were all spotted at WWE Headquarters last week, where they took part in a closed-door video shoot believed to be part of the WrestleMania 42 rollout. Fightful Select adds that Lesnar was flown in via private jet specifically to film his portion of the campaign — his first WWE-related appearance in months.

The report also notes that creative discussions have resumed regarding Lesnar’s in-ring future, with GUNTHER emerging as the leading candidate for “The Beast Incarnate’s” next major opponent. WWE had initially penciled in the long-awaited Lesnar vs. GUNTHER clash for WrestleMania 40, but those plans were scrapped in the wake of Lesnar’s connection to the Janel Grant lawsuit, which led to the company distancing itself from him earlier this year.

If finalized, Lesnar vs. GUNTHER would be among the marquee bouts for the Las Vegas spectacle, marking a first-time-ever showdown between two of WWE’s most physically dominant competitors.

WWE is expected to release the official WrestleMania 42 trailer later today.