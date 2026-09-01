Bronson Reed appears to be closing in on his return to WWE television.

Reed has been sidelined for more than six months due to injury, but recent signs have pointed toward his comeback taking place sooner rather than later.

According to a new report, Reed is “100 percent” expected to return to the WWE Raw roster on a full-time basis at some point in September. Reed was also spotted at WWE Headquarters near the end of August, further fueling speculation that his return was approaching.

Reed has been out of action since suffering a torn biceps on the February 23 episode of WWE Raw. He underwent surgery to repair the injury just days later and has remained sidelined ever since.

While an exact date for his return has yet to be reported, there were additional indications in August that WWE was preparing for Reed to return to television. His name reportedly resurfaced within the company’s merchandising department in a manner that suggested plans were being made for his comeback.

Reed’s last match took place on the February 23 episode of Raw, where he suffered the injury that ultimately required surgery.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)