According to Sports Business Journal (SBJ), the move to Netflix will bring significant changes for international viewers of WWE Raw. Unlike domestic audiences, international viewers will not see traditional advertisements during commercial breaks. Instead, last week in certain markets, WWE aired exclusive content, such as interviews conducted by Vic Joseph with WWE talent.

Domestically, viewers will still experience commercial breaks. WWE producer Brian Fadem explained to SBJ:

“While you might go to commercials if you’re in Texas, if you’re in Italy, you’re going to see us continue content. You’re going to see the continuation of a match, exclusive interviews with our talent, or even exclusive packages that will only be available at the international level.”

This approach resembles what ad-free Peacock subscribers experience during live WWE broadcasts, where additional content replaces traditional commercials.

However, fans can still expect plenty of product placements and other promotional elements integrated into the programming. SBJ reports there may be up to 15 commercial breaks during tonight’s episode, which is anticipated to reach or exceed the three-hour mark.

