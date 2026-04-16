As we reported earlier today, there appears to be plans for a Danhausen segment at WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

Since then an update has surfaced.

According to an additional source, there are in fact plans are in place for a segment involving Danhausen at WrestleMania, with time allocated for the appearance.

The appearance is expected to take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., as opposed to being a basic brief backstage segment.

Although there still aren’t a lot of specific details on plans for the appearance, there are whispers that the Danhausen segment will have something to do with John Cena.

As noted, Cena, who retired from in-ring competition in WWE in 2025, is scheduled to serve as host for WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)