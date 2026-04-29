AEW is gearing up to add another major event to its 2026 calendar, but key details are still under wraps.

AEW Redemption has officially been slated for this summer, though much of the information surrounding the show remains limited at this time.

As previously reported, the company had been planning to introduce a new pay-per-view event to bridge the gap between Forbidden Door and All In.

That plan ultimately materialized with the announcement of AEW Redemption, which is currently expected to take place sometime in July.

Naturally, attention has quickly shifted to where the event will be held.

There has been growing speculation in recent weeks regarding the host city, with internal buzz pointing toward Canada as a strong possibility.

Among the rumored locations, Montreal has emerged as the frontrunner.

Nothing is official just yet.

An announcement regarding the venue and additional details is reportedly expected in the coming weeks.

(H/T: Fightful Select)