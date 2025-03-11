Duke Hudson has lined up his first appearance since parting ways with WWE, as he is set to debut for Pandemonium Wrestling next month.

On March 10, Pandemonium Wrestling officially announced that Hudson will compete at House Always Wins on April 17. This marks his first confirmed booking since being released by WWE earlier this year.

Interest in Hudson has been high, with multiple promotions in Australia and Europe expressing a desire to bring him in following his WWE departure.

His debut with Pandemonium Wrestling was initially slated for a later date, but plans shifted due to Wardlow’s unexpected withdrawal from the April 17 event. While the exact reason for Wardlow’s absence remains unclear, sources indicate that his removal opened the door for Hudson’s involvement during WrestleMania weekend.

Insiders from Pandemonium Wrestling have spoken highly of Hudson, praising his professionalism and positive working relationship with the promotion.

Regarding Wardlow’s status, he was present backstage at AEW Revolution but was not expected to compete. He has been recovering from an injury and spending time in Los Angeles focusing on other projects. However, it remains unknown whether he has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

(H/T: Fightful Select)