The Uncle Howdy-led faction is coming soon.

As noted, WWE ran another QR code production glitch at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event teasing the debut of the group in the very near future, possibly as soon as Monday’s WWE Raw on June 17 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan are all set to be part of the group, with potential additional members yet to be confirmed.

Rowan recently re-signed with WWE and is preparing for his return at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Dallas is under contract from 2022 and will return in the role of Uncle Howdy.

Lumis has not been on TV for over a year. One source noted of his WWE status only that he is not injured.

The faction has obviously been in development for a while, and the word is that WWE believes it has real potential to work in the modern wrestling landscape.

In the new Bray Wyatt documentary on Peacock, it was hinted that “they had to do something that Bray would be proud of.”

Additionally, the main topic of conversation was the often difficult nature of making a program with ‘The Fiend’ and Bray Wyatt work in the ring, as other talent would have to do a lot of selling for paranormal and supernatural elements.

This is not expected to be an issue this time around with the Uncle Howdy group, as there are not currently any supernatural elements planned.

At last word, Uncle Howdy was slated to be a part of the group. There were also Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus Pig, and the White Rabbit discussed as potential additions, although a lot of the visuals surrounding the group are being kept very secretive.

The group has been teased dating back to early April, when the end of Bray Wyatt’s documentary on Peacock included references for Bo Dallas’ upcoming return.

Apparently even back then, the group was planned months prior, and a lot of work went into the costumes that were created to ultimately be used upon their debut.

We will keep you posted as more information continues to surface regarding WWE’s plans for the introduction of the new Uncle Howdy group.