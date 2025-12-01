Jacob Fatu may be nearing a comeback to WWE TV, and the timeline looks a lot sooner than originally expected.

According to talk coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames weekend, the former United States Champion is believed to be close to re-entering SmackDown storylines after spending several weeks off the road to recover from a dental procedure.

One source notes that multiple sources within the company expect Fatu to be traveling again “within the next few weeks,” though no firm return date has been locked in. The internal feeling is that his recovery window is just about wrapped up.

Fatu has been off WWE programming since the October 17th episode of SmackDown, where he was written out in a dramatic backstage attack. That angle saw him crushed beneath a toppled production rig, with scattered teeth left on the concrete, a visual meant to explain his real-life dental surgery.

Prior to his hiatus, Fatu had been gaining major momentum on the blue brand. Coming off his United States Title win at WrestleMania, he rolled straight into a heated rivalry with MFT under the direction of Solo Sikoa.

