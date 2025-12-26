“Say his name and he’ll appear …”

On WWE SmackDown.

Soon.

WWE’s move to a three-hour SmackDown in January could come with more than just extra ring time, as preparations are reportedly underway for several new faces to join the blue brand.

According to one source, there have been internal discussions about Joe Hendry receiving a full-time main roster call-up, with SmackDown penciled in as his permanent destination. The report also notes that USA Network has shown strong interest in bringing Hendry onto the show.

That interest lines up with earlier reports surrounding Hendry’s signing, which indicated he was brought in on a main roster-level deal from the start.

Hendry, a former TNA World Champion, has made regular appearances on WWE NXT in recent months while finishing out his TNA commitments, helping introduce him to a wider WWE audience ahead of the potential move.

If the plan holds, Hendry could be one of the notable additions helping SmackDown fill its expanded three-hour format.

Sometimes, all it takes is more time.

And the right stage.

It looks like Nick Aldis will be saying his name and bringing him to his blue stage sooner, rather than later.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Joe Hendry’s future in WWE continue to surface.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)