With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames fast-approaching on the horizon, speculation continues to swirl regarding what’s next for newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena.

During Wednesday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed potential plans for Cena heading into the Premium Live Event.

Meltzer noted that this Monday’s Raw from Madison Square Garden is expected to be “a hell of a show,” and that it will likely finalize the lineup for the men’s WarGames match.

However, Meltzer added that Cena won’t be part of that bout despite early fan speculation.

“I can tell you that is not happening,” Meltzer said. “I was told (of the idea) ‘not even close.’”

According to Meltzer, one idea floating around was for Cena to team up with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso inside the double cage for what many considered a “dream team,” but that scenario has been ruled out.

Meltzer also stated that a rumored Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio singles match is not expected to take place at Survivor Series, which will emanate from Petco Park in San Diego.

As for Cena’s role, Meltzer said he’s unsure whether a rematch between Cena and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship could be added to the card. Their original match was slated for Survivor Series but ended up taking place this past Monday on Raw in Boston instead.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place from Petco Park in San Diego, California, live on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series results coverage.