A major WrestleMania showdown may have been in the works far earlier than many realized.

According to WWE sources, a high-profile match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton has been discussed internally as the active direction for WrestleMania.

The idea dates back several months, with both Rhodes and Orton reportedly made aware as early as January that a potential WrestleMania program between them had been pitched.

At the time, however, there did not appear to be a clear on-screen path to bring the bout together.

There is now (spoiler warning).

Interestingly, one source indicated that a key reason for the Undisputed WWE Championship being moved off Rhodes was to position him for prominent roles in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

The belief was that his involvement would add significant star power and drawing strength to those premium live events.

As of last month, Orton vs. Rhodes was still said to be the working plan for WrestleMania.

That said, creative discussions have reportedly remained fluid in recent weeks, and with plans frequently shifting, nothing is considered locked in stone just yet.

In other words, as always, “card is subject to change.”

