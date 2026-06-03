Mercedes Moné appears to be on track for an AEW return, and when she does come back, it could have a significant impact on the company’s main event scene.

Moné was heavily featured as the longest-reigning TBS Champion in AEW history before her title reign came to an end at the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite. Following that loss, she disappeared from AEW television, though she remained active outside the company, competing on independent events and dropping several championships she still held elsewhere.

According to an update on her status, Moné’s absence was always expected to extend beyond AEW Dynasty, and she remains under contract with AEW.

Sources indicate that plans are in place for Moné to return to AEW programming, although no specific timetable has been confirmed. It was also noted that her eventual comeback is expected to carry major implications near the top of the card.

While an exact date remains unclear, the belief is that Moné’s return could happen sooner rather than later.

There was also some speculation backstage after one of Moné’s signature moves was reportedly practiced by another talent during preparations. However, that alone is not considered a strong indication of anything, especially given how commonly similar running knee variations are used throughout wrestling. Additionally, other wrestlers were said to have worked with stand-ins during practice sessions as part of normal event preparation.

For now, AEW has yet to reveal when Moné will make her return, but indications are that fans may not have to wait much longer to see her back in the mix.

(H/T: Fightful Select)