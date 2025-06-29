Major League Wrestling is doing major things these days.

Coming off of their MLW Summer of the Beasts special event in New York City on June 26, the company also hosted an international summit in NYC with top NJPW and CMLL executives.

The 6/26 show at the Melrose Ballroom featured a surprise appearance by MJF, who attacked Mistico to further their rivalry from AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “the belief is it won’t be his only appearances for the company.”

Regarding the aforementioned international summit with MLW, NJPW and CMLL representatives, MLW issued the following announcement: