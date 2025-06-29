Major League Wrestling is doing major things these days.
Coming off of their MLW Summer of the Beasts special event in New York City on June 26, the company also hosted an international summit in NYC with top NJPW and CMLL executives.
The 6/26 show at the Melrose Ballroom featured a surprise appearance by MJF, who attacked Mistico to further their rivalry from AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “the belief is it won’t be his only appearances for the company.”
Regarding the aforementioned international summit with MLW, NJPW and CMLL representatives, MLW issued the following announcement:
MLW, NJPW & CMLL meet in New York City
Executives from the strategic alliance convene in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY — Major League Wrestling hosted an international summit this week in New York City, bringing together representatives from MLW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to further strengthen their growing alliance.
The meeting included Court Bauer, CEO of MLW; Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Chairman of NJPW; Tiger Hattori, legendary referee and NJPW advisor; and OKUMURA of CMLL.
Stay tuned to MLW.com for more updates as this international partnership continues to evolve.