It sounds like MJF’s long-awaited return could be happening sooner rather than later.

According to new reports, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is expected to make his way back to the world of pro wrestling via All Elite Wrestling (AEW) from Hollywood, or possibly Winnipeg, in the near future following his latest round of film work.

A few weeks ago, word emerged that filming for his role in the Violent Night 2 project was nearly complete. At the time, it wasn’t clear how that might affect MJF’s wrestling schedule, but follow-up reports indicate that “The Salt of the Earth” is set to return “soon.”

Exactly when that will be remains to be seen, as no firm date has been confirmed.

Sources noted that MJF has “caught the acting bug” and genuinely enjoys working in film. In addition to Violent Night 2, Friedman has also landed roles in Happy Gilmore 2 and The Iron Claw.

The expectation is that he will continue to balance acting projects with his AEW commitments moving forward.

Internally, MJF is believed to be factored into AEW’s creative plans by December, though how heavily he’ll be involved is still uncertain.

MJF is also advertised to appear at WrestleCade in just over two weeks, marking one of his first confirmed public appearances since stepping away from AEW programming.

(H/T: Fightful Select)